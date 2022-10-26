Previous
Next
the Spinnaker seen from land by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3649

the Spinnaker seen from land

Usually, views of the Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth are sea views so this one is something different. That's the Cathedral tower right next to it.

Taken with my new SonyRX100M6, with which I am more than well pleased!
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise