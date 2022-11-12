the table laid

Waiting for lunch at Miss Moody's Tea Rooms in Romsey, I took a shot of the table laid with a beautiful embroidered cloth and elegant bone china.



And I suddenly remembered my dad using the phrase 'the table laid', in his diary he kept as a PoW. In December 1942, he and other prisoners had been transported in railway cattle trucks from one prison camp to another in Italy. They travelled all night and alighted the next morning at a small railway station and walked about 3 miles in the snow to P.G. 73 at Carpi.



The welcome was cheerless: Hut No.40 in a brick building, intense cold and he felt extremely hungry. But he was surely overjoyed to meet members of his troop already there. One was a camp policeman in charge of the camp jail. He and a fellow PoW shared food with my dad and his pal, Jack. And later he met two more pals from his troop, Arthur Offord and Arthur Tricker, who invited him and Jack back to their quarters.



My dad writes:

"We gladly accepted and went along. We climbed up on their beds and found 'the table laid' so to speak. They gave us an onion, cheese, butter and some tea. We sampled a piece of cake from a Christmas parcel...........



I guess it is the incongruity of his phrase in this situation which has made it stick in my head.



He goes on to describe aspects of life in P.G 73:



standing on the parade ground 4-5 hours for roll calls

playing darts/football/handball

negotiating inches-deep mud en route to the latrines

educational classes held for prisoners by prisoners

trying to get rid of lice in his clothes

constant hunger

staying mostly in bed winter 1943 to try to keep warm

clothing and food parcels from the Red Cross



This is my tribute for Remembrance Day 2022, for my dad who spent 3 years in PoW camps, returning to his wife, May, in Claydon, a sleepy Suffolk village in May 1945. They welcomed me into the family the following year a week before Christmas.



It's been really good to know that so many of my 365 friends have read and appreciated my publication of my dad's diary in 2017:



https://www.amazon.co.uk/Till-We-Meet-Again-Gunner/dp/154404870X









