red for remembrance by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3665

red for remembrance

for Remembrance Sunday 2022

Thank you for all your comments in response to my yesterday's post about my dad's PoW experience, appreciated very much.

Have a good Sunday!
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
Beautiful
November 13th, 2022  
Nicely captured
November 13th, 2022  
Wonderful shots!
November 13th, 2022  
