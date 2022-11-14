Previous
petals of a mini orchid flower by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3666

petals of a mini orchid flower

My post today on Flickr for the weekly challenge in a group 'Macro Mondays' which this week is 'curves'.

I thought to share it and the reason for taking this shot on 365.




14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
