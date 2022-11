Art in the Garden

This exhibition is held annually at Hilliers Gardens and this is from the 2022 version. I loved the moongazing hare but could not think where he might live at our house. And I guess bottom right is the only shot I will ever get of a kingfisher!



I think the statue of the guys/workmen on the horizontal is based on a photo taken in America (New York maybe) but I cannot now find it online. Can anyone help?