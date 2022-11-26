Haze's strangers: No.212: Charlotte

The day at Hayling Island was blustery and sunny with huge waves crashing on to the shingle, then flattening out to slide up the beach, making me back off once or twice when taking shots. In a calm moment I noticed a young woman walking towards us carrying what appeared to be a rather artistic piece of driftwood.



As she approached, I commented that it would make a good alternative Christmas tree. We passed the time of day and I found myself asking rather quickly for a portrait - perhaps the urgency of the wind and waves around us had made me feel she might just walk off.



But she did agree. Introductions made, Charlotte suggested she might stand with her back to the sea. I was concerned that the shots were backlit and asked her to stand slightly at a diagonal angle. The light was very bright with the sun on the white surf, although the shots looked OK on the camera screen.



Back home I think maybe the light did defeat me a little but perhaps her sunglasses reflecting me taking the photo saved some of the effect of the backlighting. Charlotte asked how I would use the photos and I belatedly then explained my strangers' portrait project.



Charlotte, a dentist, lives in Chester but is currently staying in their holiday home at Hayling. Her gentle retriever, Winnie, named after Winnie the Pooh, was with her, busy investigating the beach nearby, joining us only towards the end of our encounter.



I offered photos. Charlotte said she would look online. She told me where she had found the 'Christmas tree' further along the beach, some kind of bush, not driftwood.

I thanked her and we said our goodbyes. Ray spied some similar bushes, bleached white by the sun, and we brought a few home in the car boot.



