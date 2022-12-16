Previous
Next
a Christmas outing by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3679

a Christmas outing

with Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond and Dave

It's become a tradition for Ray and me to meet up at Hinton Ampner with our good friends at Christmas time. What a lovely time we had!


https://flic.kr/p/2o672sv
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
It's 2022 and I have really said all (and more!) that I need to say. It speaks for itself that I am still posting...
1007% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise