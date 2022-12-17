Previous
The Wind in the Willows by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3680

The Wind in the Willows

The Wind in the Willows (1908) a book for children by Kenneth Grahame, tells the story of Mole, Ratty, and Badger as they try to help Mr. Toad, after his obsession with motorcars gets him into trouble.

This year, staff and volunteers at Hinton Ampner (National Trust) have based their Christmas decorations on this book.

It's become a seasonal tradition for us to visit their Christmas display with Jackie and Dave, our friends (thanks originally to 365), including lunch at The Hinton Arms, conveniently situated walking distance from this National Trust property.



https://flic.kr/p/2o68nKW
17th December 2022

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Photo Details

Gosia ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2022  
JackieR ace
A well constructed collage, so pleased weasles made it in!!!
December 17th, 2022  
