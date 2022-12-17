The Wind in the Willows (1908) a book for children by Kenneth Grahame, tells the story of Mole, Ratty, and Badger as they try to help Mr. Toad, after his obsession with motorcars gets him into trouble.This year, staff and volunteers at Hinton Ampner (National Trust) have based their Christmas decorations on this book.It's become a seasonal tradition for us to visit their Christmas display with Jackie and Dave, our friends (thanks originally to 365), including lunch at The Hinton Arms, conveniently situated walking distance from this National Trust property.