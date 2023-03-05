Previous
heartfelt by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3711

heartfelt

today, remembering Clare with pink, her favourite colour and the reason she called her silversmithing enterprise Rose Madder
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
1016% complete

Casablanca ace
What a lovely name she chose and nice to remember her by today.
March 5th, 2023  
william wooderson
Oh wow. A most touching tribute.
March 5th, 2023  
