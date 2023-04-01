Sign up
Photo 3738
my rainbow 2023
At last I have a 'formula' for reasonably effortless making a rainbow in the month of March and at least it will last a bit longer than those rainbows in the sky!!
After 7 years of following this challenge, I think this will be my last but - you never know!
I hope you all have more sunshine than rainbows in this month of April.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6568
photos
176
followers
17
following
1024% complete
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
3738
Tags
rainbow2023
JackieR
ace
Please share your formular!! This is stunning
April 1st, 2023
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Download FastStone; have lots of flower macros handy; learn how to use the frame mask option on FastStone, crop each photo square, use a suitable mask and background colour - Bob's your uncle - or even auntie. Thanks for your lovely compliment, Jackie! The most fun I had was learning how to put text on the finished item (also using FastStone)!
April 1st, 2023
