Photo 3858
duo
in our garden
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
5
5
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6691
photos
163
followers
14
following
1056% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th September 2023 12:44pm
Tags
purple
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
duo
,
verbena
,
october 2023
Dianne
Wow! Hazel this is beautiful and the light couldn't have been better. Fav
October 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
October 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
Delightful
October 15th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
Gorgeous....we have these tall Verbena in our garden too.
Not sure if I should cut them as they have grown very tall and now bowing down!!!
October 15th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Sooo beautiful Hazel & so nicely captured!
October 15th, 2023
Not sure if I should cut them as they have grown very tall and now bowing down!!!