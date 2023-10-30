Sign up
Previous
Photo 3865
Monday sunset...
...from my newly repaired SonyRX100M6 - love it!
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
6
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6698
photos
160
followers
14
following
1058% complete
View this month »
3858
3859
3860
3861
3862
3863
3864
3865
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
30th October 2023 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
monday
,
repaired
,
sonyrx100m6
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and mood.
October 31st, 2023
Annie D
ace
Beautiful sunset
October 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow dramatic clouds fav
October 31st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a heavy and moody sky , yet the sun setting so beautifully ! Well done , so good to have an old faithful in working order again ! ( I am keeping my finfers crossed that my old faithful will last me a few more years!! )
October 31st, 2023
Hazel
ace
@beryl
Beryl, mine was a new faithful only just out of guarantee! (£220 to repair!!)
October 31st, 2023
Peter
ace
Well captured in wonderful colour and light Hazel, nice to see the repair was successful:)
October 31st, 2023
Beryl, mine was a new faithful only just out of guarantee! (£220 to repair!!)