Monday sunset... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3865

Monday sunset...

...from my newly repaired SonyRX100M6 - love it!
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Diana
Beautiful capture and mood.
October 31st, 2023  
Annie D
Beautiful sunset
October 31st, 2023  
Babs
Wow dramatic clouds fav
October 31st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a heavy and moody sky , yet the sun setting so beautifully ! Well done , so good to have an old faithful in working order again ! ( I am keeping my finfers crossed that my old faithful will last me a few more years!! )
October 31st, 2023  
Hazel
@beryl

Beryl, mine was a new faithful only just out of guarantee! (£220 to repair!!)
October 31st, 2023  
Peter
Well captured in wonderful colour and light Hazel, nice to see the repair was successful:)
October 31st, 2023  
