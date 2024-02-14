Previous
Happy Valentine's Day! by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3904

Happy Valentine's Day!

Good perhaps for a little 'déjeuner à deux'.....

Joining for at least the day in Flash of Red 2024.
I have completed the month in the past but that length of time posting mono, together with grey Feb weather, can become a tad depressing!! Have a good day!
Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
Merrelyn ace
A lovely flash of red Hazel.
February 14th, 2024  
