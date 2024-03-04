Haze's Strangers: No.222: Gary

We met Gary along the path by the River Itchen. From a distance it appeared that he could be fishing as he swung a rope out over the water and then hauled it back to where he was standing on the bank. As we came close I said hello and explained that we had been speculating about what he was doing.He told us that the coil of rope is 30 metres long with a 500kg magnet on the end and, living nearby, he spends 2 or 3 hours at a time fishing metal out of the river. He already had a sizable piece on the grass behind him and, while we were talking, captured a very large straight thickish piece of metal which Ray thought could have been part of a fence. In my photo Gary is holding this piece still attached to the magnet. He disposes properly of everything.Gary went on to explain some other finds he had made from the river:*a safe*a mortar bomb - dealt with by the bomb squad*a handcuffed body - the police were involvedI asked him if he knew the conclusion to the story about the body and he replied that he did not know, and did not want to know.Gary has spent the last 7 years on this unpaid voluntary work which he finds interesting - a sort of citizen's duty I think it could be called.He was happy for me to take his portrait for my stranger's project and for it to be posted on my photostream (pun intended). I gave my thanks and we said good-bye.I did think of heading this story up 'The undercurent/undercover story of the River Itchen'.... It is probably the most unusual encounter I have had in my quest for strangers' portraits.As we returned along the river bank, Gary was speaking to two gents who had stopped to speak with him which made me think that this work he has taken on himself to do also has quite a sociable aspect.