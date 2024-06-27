Previous
Christmas in June by quietpurplehaze
Christmas in June

Our amaryllis from Christmas 2023 has been nurtured to flower at Christmas 2024 and was supposedly currently 'resting' in its pot in the garden

A surprise then to find it had put out a flower stalk earlier this month which has now grown to nearly 3 feet tall with a beautiful display of blooms.




Hazel

It looks so pretty. What is the difference between an amaryllis and a hippeastrum because we call these flowers hippeastrum in Australia. Must look it up. We have lots in our garden and they grow like wildfire.
June 27th, 2024  
