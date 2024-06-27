Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3950
Christmas in June
Our amaryllis from Christmas 2023 has been nurtured to flower at Christmas 2024 and was supposedly currently 'resting' in its pot in the garden
A surprise then to find it had put out a flower stalk earlier this month which has now grown to nearly 3 feet tall with a beautiful display of blooms.
https://flic.kr/p/2pZLJA4
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Just a quick note for 2023 to say I am still here on 365 Project, currently posting in my 12th year overall and in my...
6783
photos
146
followers
13
following
1082% complete
View this month »
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
3949
3950
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
macro
,
amaryllis
,
june
Babs
ace
It looks so pretty. What is the difference between an amaryllis and a hippeastrum because we call these flowers hippeastrum in Australia. Must look it up. We have lots in our garden and they grow like wildfire.
June 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close