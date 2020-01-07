Previous
Decorated Tree by radiogirl
Photo 2169

Decorated Tree

People have been decorating some of the trees along our snowshoe trail. I especially liked this tree after I applied sc to it.

Thanks so much for your lovely comments and faves on yesterday’s collection of my photos from 2019, much appreciated!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Photo Details

Tracy
I love how the red just pops. A fav.
January 8th, 2020  
sarah ace
How fun to find this on your walks !! Makes winter a little more cheerful
January 8th, 2020  
