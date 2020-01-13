Previous
Next
Faffing around! by radiogirl
Photo 2175

Faffing around!

Six of us went out today to enjoy a beautiful snowshoe, always a good time.

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and fears favs!
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Love this! Fav.
January 14th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Fun edit!
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise