Sunrise over the Lake by radiogirl
Photo 2176

Sunrise over the Lake

Taken during my morning walk when the temperature were -27C and felt like -30C 🥶!

14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Islandgirl

ace
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful sunrise on this cold looking and snowy scene !
January 14th, 2020  
