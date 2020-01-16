Previous
Winter Sunrise by radiogirl
Photo 2178

Winter Sunrise

This sunrise was taken a few days ago when the temperature was extremely cold, -27c and felt like -30C, we were walking fast. Lol

Many thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of a "Chickadee".
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so cold ,but makes for a wonderful capture of the morning sun - fav
January 16th, 2020  
