Yoga Pose

We had a group of 13 snowshoers out the other day for a 3 hours snowshoe! Perfect weather at -2C!

Here the ladies had their hands out with bird seed for the chickadees. If you look closely you can see a chickadee on the first ladies hand. Some of them this was their first time experiencing this tiny bird feeding out of their hands! At first glance I thought they looked like they were doing a yoga pose! Lol



Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday's "Winter Sunrise".