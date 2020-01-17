Previous
Next
Yoga Pose by radiogirl
Photo 2179

Yoga Pose

We had a group of 13 snowshoers out the other day for a 3 hours snowshoe! Perfect weather at -2C!
Here the ladies had their hands out with bird seed for the chickadees. If you look closely you can see a chickadee on the first ladies hand. Some of them this was their first time experiencing this tiny bird feeding out of their hands! At first glance I thought they looked like they were doing a yoga pose! Lol

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday's "Winter Sunrise".
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
596% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
I might try this.
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise