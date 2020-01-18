Previous
Next
Fluffy Finch by radiogirl
Photo 2180

Fluffy Finch

This little finch was taking shelter in the cedars before the snowstorm hit. I love the way he fluffs himself up to insulate against the COLD!

Thanks for stopping by and the many comments on our group shot of the ladies waiting to feed the Chickadees.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lee ace
Looks all snuggly.
January 19th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
It's bitter cold in Illinois today, with ridiculous wind...I feel so bad for the birds, wild animals and livestock. Your little fluffball is such a pretty color.
January 19th, 2020  
Beth
I guess nature kicks shows them what to do. I find that amazing they know what works.
January 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
such a cute shot of this ball of fluff.
January 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise