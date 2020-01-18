Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2180
Fluffy Finch
This little finch was taking shelter in the cedars before the snowstorm hit. I love the way he fluffs himself up to insulate against the COLD!
Thanks for stopping by and the many comments on our group shot of the ladies waiting to feed the Chickadees.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2217
photos
263
followers
144
following
597% complete
View this month »
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
18th January 2020 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
branches
,
finch
,
cedar
Lee
ace
Looks all snuggly.
January 19th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
It's bitter cold in Illinois today, with ridiculous wind...I feel so bad for the birds, wild animals and livestock. Your little fluffball is such a pretty color.
January 19th, 2020
Beth
I guess nature kicks shows them what to do. I find that amazing they know what works.
January 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
such a cute shot of this ball of fluff.
January 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close