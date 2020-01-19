Sign up
Photo 2181
Faffing Around
Before starting off on a snowshoe I like to take a group photo. Here I had 8 of us put out one of our snowshoes while standing in a circle, then I faffed around! Lol
Thanks for the comments and favs on yesterday’s Finch that was all fluffed up trying to stay warm.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
snow
,
snowshoes
,
faffing
,
snowshoers
Taffy
ace
I really like the result!
January 19th, 2020
*lynn
ace
fun editing!
January 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Love this! I know your friends love that you like to take photos!
January 20th, 2020
