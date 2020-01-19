Previous
Faffing Around by radiogirl
Photo 2181

Faffing Around

Before starting off on a snowshoe I like to take a group photo. Here I had 8 of us put out one of our snowshoes while standing in a circle, then I faffed around! Lol

Thanks for the comments and favs on yesterday’s Finch that was all fluffed up trying to stay warm.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

ace
Photo Details

Taffy ace
I really like the result!
January 19th, 2020  
*lynn ace
fun editing!
January 20th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Love this! I know your friends love that you like to take photos!
January 20th, 2020  
