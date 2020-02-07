Sign up
Photo 2200
My Tulips
Flash of Red February, b&w with a flash of red on the 14th. This week is forms of nature, it gave a an excuse to buy some tulips from the grocery store for this challenge then I get to enjoy them.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
What a lovely surprise to see my Sunrise photo on the Top Twenty this week!
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2237
photos
262
followers
143
following
602% complete
2193
2194
2195
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
tulips
,
for2020.
Lou Ann
ace
They are beautiful! I loved your TT photo, congratulations!
February 8th, 2020
