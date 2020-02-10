Previous
Next
Architecture 1 - Library by radiogirl
Photo 2203

Architecture 1 - Library

I'm participating int the Flash of Red February challenge, b&w with a flash of Red on the 14th.
This week we are concentrating on architecture, this is our town library.

Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo of our snowy trails for snowshoeing, much appreciated.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise