Previous
Next
Still Life-3 by radiogirl
Photo 2212

Still Life-3

Flash of Red February this week is “Still Life”, not my strong point!
Here we have Laura Secord chocolates I bought for my hubby for V day, I was lucky I got this photo...........they were disappearing quickly! Lol
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Lovely tones and textures (and chocolates!)
February 19th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot. Looks delicious, too.
February 19th, 2020  
Monica
Yummy! I understand why they are disappearing fast!
February 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise