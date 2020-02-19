Sign up
Photo 2212
Still Life-3
Flash of Red February this week is “Still Life”, not my strong point!
Here we have Laura Secord chocolates I bought for my hubby for V day, I was lucky I got this photo...........they were disappearing quickly! Lol
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2249
photos
264
followers
144
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
main- album
Taken
15th February 2020 12:55pm
Tags
b&w
,
chocolates
,
for2020
judith deacon
ace
Lovely tones and textures (and chocolates!)
February 19th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot. Looks delicious, too.
February 19th, 2020
Monica
Yummy! I understand why they are disappearing fast!
February 19th, 2020
