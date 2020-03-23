Previous
Next
Snow Designs by radiogirl
Photo 2245

Snow Designs

While snowshoeing I noticed these designs and shapes in the snow that were created by the strong wind we had the night before.

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and faves.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise