Sunrise Pussy Willow by radiogirl
Photo 2282

Sunrise Pussy Willow

Spring has arrived, so enjoying the change in seasons. Gardening, biking, walking, and canoeing. I'm still waiting for the daffodils and crocuses to open!

29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

ace
@radiogirl
Peter Dulis ace
lovely colors
April 30th, 2020  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely! I saw pussy willows all the time as a kid - rarely see them now, sadly.
April 30th, 2020  
