Photo 2282
Sunrise Pussy Willow
Spring has arrived, so enjoying the change in seasons. Gardening, biking, walking, and canoeing. I'm still waiting for the daffodils and crocuses to open!
Thank you for your comments and favs much appreciated.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
sunrise
pussy_willows
Peter Dulis
lovely colors
April 30th, 2020
Kerry McCarthy
Lovely! I saw pussy willows all the time as a kid - rarely see them now, sadly.
April 30th, 2020
