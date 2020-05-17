Sign up
Photo 2300
Guarding their Den
I went to check out to see if I could see the kits but I only saw the parents, soaking up the sun.
Maybe next time.
Thanks for stopping by, your comments and faves are always appreciated.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2337
photos
263
followers
140
following
630% complete
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
2298
2299
2300
Views
0
Album
main- album
Camera
PENTAX KP
Taken
16th May 2020 8:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
fox
,
🦊
