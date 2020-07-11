Previous
Next
Campanula Bellflower by radiogirl
Photo 2354

Campanula Bellflower

It's been raining all day so during a light rain I went outside and found this bellflower with full of lovely raindrops.

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful cpture - fav
July 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Its so translucent- but a waxy surface so the raindrops just fall off! Gorgeous shot!
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise