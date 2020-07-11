Sign up
Photo 2354
Campanula Bellflower
It's been raining all day so during a light rain I went outside and found this bellflower with full of lovely raindrops.
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2391
photos
262
followers
139
following
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th July 2020 1:20pm
flower
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful cpture - fav
July 11th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Its so translucent- but a waxy surface so the raindrops just fall off! Gorgeous shot!
July 11th, 2020
