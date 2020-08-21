Sign up
Photo 2395
Sunrise
Now that the days are getting shorter and the sunrise is later, I'm able to get down to the lake and watch the sunrise, my favourite time of day.
Thanks so much for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of a Hummingbird, I spent a lot time figuring out the settings and waiting patiently for the birds to return!
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2432
photos
259
followers
138
following
Tags
water
trees
clouds
sunrise
lake
island
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful moodiness ...
August 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
A beautiful way to start the day.
August 22nd, 2020
Lin
ace
Gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful sunrise shot- but then yours always are!
August 22nd, 2020
