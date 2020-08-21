Previous
Next
Sunrise by radiogirl
Photo 2395

Sunrise

Now that the days are getting shorter and the sunrise is later, I'm able to get down to the lake and watch the sunrise, my favourite time of day.

Thanks so much for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of a Hummingbird, I spent a lot time figuring out the settings and waiting patiently for the birds to return!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
wonderful moodiness ...
August 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
A beautiful way to start the day.
August 22nd, 2020  
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful sunrise shot- but then yours always are!
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise