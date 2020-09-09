Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 2414
Fiery Skies
On my way for an early morning paddle I was watching the sky continually change into a colourful sunrise.............so I had to pull over and take a photo!
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2451
photos
260
followers
137
following
661% complete
View this month »
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th September 2020 6:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
sunrise
Taffy
ace
Wow -- that is certainly dramatic looking.
September 10th, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
Wow! So glad you stopped to share this!
September 10th, 2020
