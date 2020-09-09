Previous
Fiery Skies by radiogirl
Fiery Skies

On my way for an early morning paddle I was watching the sky continually change into a colourful sunrise.............so I had to pull over and take a photo!

9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Taffy ace
Wow -- that is certainly dramatic looking.
September 10th, 2020  
Patricia McPhail ace
Wow! So glad you stopped to share this!
September 10th, 2020  
