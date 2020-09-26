Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2431
Rock Island
This rock island and it's reflections captured my attention while canoeing this lake!
Thank you for the comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the beaver lodge.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
5
4
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2468
photos
260
followers
137
following
666% complete
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
main- album
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
rock
,
lake
,
island
Lou Ann
ace
Incredible reflections!
September 26th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Ontario rocks! Your lake shots are amazing. Beautiful reflections in this one. Fav
September 26th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful reflections in the quiet lake -- fav
September 26th, 2020
Lin
ace
Such a beautiful reflection.
September 27th, 2020
Taffy
ace
This is a beauty!
September 27th, 2020
