Rock Island by radiogirl
Rock Island

This rock island and it's reflections captured my attention while canoeing this lake!

26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Lou Ann ace
Incredible reflections!
September 26th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Ontario rocks! Your lake shots are amazing. Beautiful reflections in this one. Fav
September 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful reflections in the quiet lake -- fav
September 26th, 2020  
Lin ace
Such a beautiful reflection.
September 27th, 2020  
Taffy ace
This is a beauty!
September 27th, 2020  
