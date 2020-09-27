Sign up
Photo 2432
Clouds and Reflections
Canoeing along the shoreline you can discover nature’s beauty!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2469
photos
260
followers
137
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd September 2020 10:07am
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
lakes
,
shoreline
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This really is one of those mirror shots you could flip and not tell the difference!
September 27th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
September 27th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 28th, 2020
