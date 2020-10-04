Previous
Next
Do you like the colour or B&W? by radiogirl
Photo 2439

Do you like the colour or B&W?

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
668% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's black and white for me. But I'm partial to it!
October 5th, 2020  
Babs ace
I like both, but maybe black and white has the edge.
October 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise