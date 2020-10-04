Sign up
Photo 2439
Do you like the colour or B&W?
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada!
2476
photos
259
followers
137
following
668% complete
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
Tags
fall
,
railroad tracks
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's black and white for me. But I'm partial to it!
October 5th, 2020
Babs
ace
I like both, but maybe black and white has the edge.
October 5th, 2020
