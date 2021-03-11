Previous
Next
Panoramic shot of the Shoreline by radiogirl
Photo 2595

Panoramic shot of the Shoreline

This was taken from the lake looking at the shoreline, what a beautiful morning for a walk!

Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of the “Ice Wall”.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise