Photo 2595
Panoramic shot of the Shoreline
This was taken from the lake looking at the shoreline, what a beautiful morning for a walk!
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of the “Ice Wall”.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
rock
,
lake
,
shoreline
bkb in the city
Beautiful
March 11th, 2021
