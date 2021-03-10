Previous
Next
Ice Wall by radiogirl
Photo 2594

Ice Wall

We saw these walls of Ice on our walk on the lake yesterday morning.

Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of “Looking Down the Lake”
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 10th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Amazing structures. Quite ghostly.
March 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Yikes! Still that much! What a beautiful shot
March 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise