Previous
Next
Photo 2594
Ice Wall
We saw these walls of Ice on our walk on the lake yesterday morning.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of “Looking Down the Lake”
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
3
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
2632
photos
269
followers
141
following
710% complete
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main- album
snow
ice
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 10th, 2021
Alison Tomlin
ace
Amazing structures. Quite ghostly.
March 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Yikes! Still that much! What a beautiful shot
March 10th, 2021
