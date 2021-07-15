Sign up
Photo 2720
Water, Rock and Trees
We Hiked to the falls, I always love this boulder that sits on the edge of the stream!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
1
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques.
2758
photos
274
followers
142
following
745% complete
View this month »
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
Tags
water
,
stream
,
longexposure
,
boulder
Linda Godwin
Wonderful gushing water
July 16th, 2021
