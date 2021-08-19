Sign up
Photo 2754
Reaching for the Sky
This sunflower in my backyard is about 5 1/2 feet tall now and it still hasn't opened!
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's ghost plant, much appreciated!
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th August 2021 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
sunflower
Lin
ace
Terrific focus and detail
August 20th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Great details
August 20th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 20th, 2021
Babs
ace
Looks as though it is getting close to opening, how splendid will it look when it does.
August 20th, 2021
