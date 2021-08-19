Previous
Reaching for the Sky by radiogirl
Photo 2754

Reaching for the Sky

This sunflower in my backyard is about 5 1/2 feet tall now and it still hasn't opened!

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's ghost plant, much appreciated!
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Photo Details

Lin ace
Terrific focus and detail
August 20th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great details
August 20th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 20th, 2021  
Babs ace
Looks as though it is getting close to opening, how splendid will it look when it does.
August 20th, 2021  
