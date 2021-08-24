Previous
Red-eyed Vireo by radiogirl
Red-eyed Vireo

First time spotting a Red-eyed Vireo, I'm really enjoying discovering new birds that are spending time in our backyard!
Love the Merlin app to help with bird identification.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday’s photo of my Sunflower 🌻!
