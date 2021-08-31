Previous
Faffing around by radiogirl
Faffing around

Captured this scene on my 7km walk on the country roads this weekend. Beauty is everywhere, you just have to look 👀 up! ❤️
Thanks for stopping by!
31st August 2021

bruni
Nice work. I like how the picture is framed.
August 31st, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
Love your faffing !
August 31st, 2021  
