Photo 2767
Faffing around
Captured this scene on my 7km walk on the country roads this weekend. Beauty is everywhere, you just have to look 👀 up! ❤️
Thanks for stopping by!
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2017 Hi I'm Kathy and I live in Canada! My fellow 365's are always inspirational to me with their comments and critiques. As...
ace
Nice work. I like how the picture is framed.
August 31st, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love your faffing !
August 31st, 2021
