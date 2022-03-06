Sign up
Photo 2953
After A Snow Fall
This was created in Ai Art Generator Nightcafe, I used the application called Splatters.
Thanks to Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I'm enjoying experimenting with this program.
Here is the link to the original photo I used.
https://365project.org/radiogirl/365/2022-03-02
Which do you prefer?
Thank you for your comments and favs on my photos, I really appreciate your opinions.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
0
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking forward...
2995
photos
259
followers
139
following
809% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
splatters
,
faffing
,
nightcafe
