Clouds by radiogirl
Clouds

We had some interesting weather and clouds while I was out for a walk on a country road. I made it home just in time, before the rain and thunderstorms started.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's photo of the Hummingbird", much appreciated.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Islandgirl

Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous capture
July 25th, 2022  
