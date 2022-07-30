Previous
Meet my Grandson Owen and Owen by radiogirl
Meet my Grandson Owen and Owen

Owen is visiting for the weekend so I thought I would try the new trick I'm practicing at the skate park to day. He had fun trying it over and over again! lol

If your interested,
Here's how to take a unique photo on your iphone:
Switch your camera to pano mode, start recording on one side then run to the other side and continue recording!
Here's the result.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Louise & Ken
So cute, and a great way to entertain a grandchild! They love looking at the results!
July 31st, 2022  
