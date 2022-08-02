Sign up
Photo 3101
Field Thistle
I love the spiky flower on this weed, it can be very picky as well.
Thank you for your comments on yesterday's photo of my "Peach Begonia", much appreciated.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Views
7
Album
main- album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
31st July 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
thistle
,
weed
