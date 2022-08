Moth feeding on a Spotted Joe-pyeweed

The Spotted Joe-pyeweed has clusters of beautiful blooms of small pink flowers which attract hummingbirds, more than 40 species of butterfly and moth larvae, and bugs during summer. Because of this, this midsized perennial attracts plenty of birds which feed on the insects and then, once the flowers go to seed, feed on the seeds themselves. Spotted Joe-pyeweed seeds are eaten by goldfinches and other birds in autumn, and the plants can provide shelter for songbirds. (Wikipedia)