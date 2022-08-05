Previous
On the Bales of Hay by radiogirl
Photo 3104

On the Bales of Hay

Another photo from our 30km bike ride, we like to stop often for photos, drinks and snacks!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
850% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such fun shot !
August 5th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
They are huge hay rolls!
August 5th, 2022  
