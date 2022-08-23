Previous
Next
My other grandson Owen by radiogirl
Photo 3122

My other grandson Owen

He just turned 6, and is learning how to stand on the paddle board. We pulled them around them around the lake with the boat, they loved it. Beautiful day on the lake.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
He's sure doing well for that age.
August 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
He definitely has good balance.
August 24th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love that you caught his reflection.
August 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise