Photo 3123
Posing for Me
Thankfully my two grandsons were willing subjects for my photos!
Thank you for your comments and faves on yesterday‘s photo of Owen on the paddle board, much appreciated!
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
b&w
bricks
grandsons
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture and great pov.
August 25th, 2022
