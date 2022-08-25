Previous
Hollyhocks in Oil by radiogirl
Photo 3124

Hollyhocks in Oil

Do you see the bee in the centre of the bloom?

Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
KV ace
That bee is buried in the flower…. Nice!
August 25th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So pretty...
August 25th, 2022  
