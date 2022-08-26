Sign up
Photo 3125
Taking in the Rock Cut
We biked 35 kms (22 miles) today then we went for lunch. The wind was strong and the sun wasn’t out, so it was a chilly ride!
In this photo there is 2 ladies with ebikes and 2 ladies with a regular bike.
Can you tell which bikes are ebikes?
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
3167
photos
246
followers
135
following
856% complete
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
Views
6
Album
main- album
Tags
friends
,
rock
,
biking
