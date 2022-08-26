Previous
Taking in the Rock Cut by radiogirl
Photo 3125

Taking in the Rock Cut

We biked 35 kms (22 miles) today then we went for lunch. The wind was strong and the sun wasn’t out, so it was a chilly ride!

In this photo there is 2 ladies with ebikes and 2 ladies with a regular bike.
Can you tell which bikes are ebikes?

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
